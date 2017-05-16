Congress failed to honour poll promises: SAD-BJP

Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal. (File Photo) Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal. (File Photo)

Accusing the Amarinder Singh government of failing to honour poll promises, the Shiromani Akali Dal and its ally BJP claimed today that farmer suicides and lawlessness had become the hallmark of the two-month old regime. “No one expected them to perform miracles which they had promised. But no one expected them to fail so miserably, so soon and with such admission of helplessness,” said former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal in a statement.

Congress today completed two months of coming to power in the state.

Badal described the two months as the summer of broken promises, failures, lawlessness and “vendetta against political rivals”.

Three dozen suicides and an incident of sacrilege every other day is the highlight of this period, he alleged.

“They formed this government with four main promises–stoppage of acts of sacrilege, drug eradication, loan waiver to farmers, jobs to every youth. They have done nothing so far except PR stunts. In fact, they give the impression of being the first government which looks like throwing up in the first two months itself,” Badal said.

He claimed a wave of repression and vendetta had been let loose by the government machinery in connivance with the ruling party. Punjab already looks like an abandoned state where the law of the jungle prevails, he alleged.

These 60 days are only a trailer of the bigger failure which this government will be in 60 months, if they last that long, said the five-time chief minister.

He said the only thing that people have seen in these two months is an ugly power struggle in the ruling party.

“There is a chief minister and there are three de facto chief ministers, each trying to prove that he is the real power center,” alleged Badal.

Badal said that he had kept quiet for two months hoping that the new government would at least make a beginning towards fulfillment of its promises and put to an end the tendency towards political violence against Akali workers.

“Forget about fulfilling promises, they have not even started working on finding ways to meet them. They have already admitted their failure in fulfilling a sacred oath to eliminate drugs in four weeks. Now, they have started talking about the impossibility of waiving farmers loans and of inability to give jobs to the youth,” Badal alleged.

“hree dozen farmers have committed suicide which is proof of how little faith they have in the promises made by this government, he alleged.

The Punjab unit of the BJP also alleged that rampant farmer suicides, unscheduled power cuts were the hallmark of the Congress government’s two-months old rule.

Addressing the media, BJP leaders Madan Mohan Mittal andVineet Joshi alleged that Punjab had witnessed a surge in farmer suicides, ‘goondagardi’ of Congress workers, power cuts, protests by parents against loot by private schools, protests against liquor vends, prices of sand and gravel, open availability of drugs, sacrilege, atrocities on Dalits, gang war, attacks on media etc.

