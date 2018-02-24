Congress expels former minister Satish Chaturvedi for ‘anti-party activities’

The dismissal letter issued to Chaturvedi has mentioned, “There were reports of you indulging in anti-party activities during the NMC elections. You were served with a showcause notice on January 23 to which you haven’t replied. The dismissal letter issued to Chaturvedi has mentioned, “There were reports of you indulging in anti-party activities during the NMC elections. You were served with a showcause notice on January 23 to which you haven’t replied.

The Congress on Friday expelled veteran leader and former state minister Satish Chaturvedi, 67, from the party for “anti-party activities”.

Chaturvedi was served a notice by Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC), seeking explanation against reports of his indulgence in anti-party activities and supporting rebel candidates during the 2017 Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) elections. Chaturvedi chose not to respond to the notice.

The dismissal letter issued to Chaturvedi has mentioned, “There were reports of you indulging in anti-party activities during the NMC elections. You were served with a showcause notice on January 23 to which you haven’t replied.

Subsequently, the Nagpur district Congress Committee chief had submitted a report regarding the allegations against you after conducting an inquiry. He had found the allegations against you to be true and had recommended your dismissal from the party. After much deliberations and keeping in view the provisions of the party’s constitution, it has been decided to dismiss you from the party.”

Chaturvedi wasn’t available for comment but sources said he is likely to challenge his dismissal with party higher-ups.

Chaturvedi has won Assembly elections in 1980, 1990, 1995, 1999 and 2004. He, however, lost in 2009 and 2014 from Nagpur east and Nagpur south constituencies respectively. He has also served as minister for labor in Vilasrao Deshmukh cabinet.

For someone who started off as a fiery student leader in the party during the Emergency with direct connections to late Sanjay Gandhi, Chaturvedi’s summary dismissal from the party has come as a shocker to his supporters.

