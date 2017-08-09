Congress expels eight Gujarat MLAs for violating party whip in Rajya Sabha polls

Hours after senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel won the Rajya Sabha elections, the party on Wednesday expelled eight of it MLAs for violation of its whip. The party will also expel six more MLAs in coming days. “Eight Gujarat Congress MLAs have already been expelled from the party. Six more have been expelled from the party for violation of the whip in the Rajya Sabha polls,” said Gujarat Congress in-charge Ashok Gehlot.
All the eight MLAs are close to senior leader Shankarsinh Vaghela who quit the party before the Rajya Sabha elections.
In a bitterly fought contest, Patel beat the Bharatiya Janata Party nominee after Election Commission reject the votes of two dissident MLAs of the main opposition party for violating electoral rules. Voting for the three Rajya Sabha seats was conducted on Tuesday.
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi’s political secretary Ahmed Patel was pitted against the saffron party’s Balwantsinh Rajput. Pate beat Balwantsinh Rajput, till recently the party’s chief whip in the state assembly before defecting to BJP, polling 44 votes, in the first RS polls in Gujarat in two decades which saw a contest instead of official candidates of major parties getting elected unopposed. Rajput secured 38 votes.
The Rajya Sabha elections had become a high-stakes battle for Congress due to the infighting and resignations. The Congress, alleging that its MLAs were being poached by the BJP, had packed off 44 of them to a Bengaluru resort to keep their flock together.
- Aug 9, 2017 at 8:08 pmWhat they Congress party did is right! Whoever is not upholding the standards should be expelled. In all fairness they are getting paid to serve the one that elected them, and not being able to jump to another party with the one that voted them in power... They were voted because they represented an Idealistic vision of the party they represented. If they are not happy of the party they are in, the should just resign.... and not take the voters with them...Reply
- Aug 9, 2017 at 8:02 pmThere is a serious crisis in the Congress ,Thanks to failed leadership and erosion of credibility of Raga.Congress was saved the blushes by the 44 MLA"s off which 16 are Dalits and Adivasis who resisted pressure and allurement to vote for Ahmed Patel.Reply