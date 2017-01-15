Congress ex-MLA, ex-VC held in Jodhpur University scam

A former Congress MLA and a former vice-chancellor of Jodhpur University, among five arrested by the Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday in an alleged recruitment scam, were remanded in four-day custody on Saturday. While a top ACB officer said more arrests are likely soon, the opposition party called it a political vendetta by the BJP government.

On Friday, the ACB arrested ex-MLA Jugal Kabra, former Jai Narain Vyas University (JNVU) V-C B S Rajpurohit, the varsity’s former Law dean S S Sharma, Syndicate member D S Khichi, and Kesavan Embran, who worked as a clerk in JNVU, also known as Jodhpur University.

The five are accused of involvement in an alleged scam relating to recruitment in 111 posts of assistant and associate professors at JNVU in 2012-13, when the Congress was in power.

The accused allegedly tinkered with the recruitment process and flouted norms — advertisement of posts, scrutiny of candidates, the interview process and the final selection – to favour “certain influential candidates”.

Last October, the Supreme Court had given the ACB a go-ahead for the probe.

“We have to submit a status report in the Supreme Court on January 17,” Inspector General, ACB, V K Singh said.

He said more arrests are likely soon. “We have evidence, and there is a money trail of bribes and kickbacks that were (allegedly) paid,” the I-G added.

Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot claimed that the arrests were carried out on instructions of CM Vasundhara Raje. “During her last visit to Jodhpur, the CM had instructed ACB officials to act against her political opponents… These vendetta-driven arrests are a result of that,” Gehlot said.

State Congress president Sachin Pilot said, “BJP is using people’s mandate to harass opposition leaders.”