Congress engaging in false show of jubilation: Amit Shah on right to privacy

Welcoming the Supreme Court verdict declaring the right to privacy a fundamental right, BJP chief Amit Shah on Thursday attacked the Congress party for its jubilation over the judgment. “Congress is engaging in a false show of jubilation and vindication over Supreme Court verdict on right to privacy,” said Shah adding “those waxing eloquent on privacy architecture are responsible for India not having robust privacy law for decades.”

Shah said that he welcomes the SC judgment as it strengthens fundamental rights, personal liberty. “Today’s judgment of the Supreme Court is a welcome judgment as it strengthens the Fundamental Rights and personal liberty. Our Government is committed to ensuring equitable social delivery, particularly to the poor in consonance to today’s judgment by Hon’ble Supreme Court,” said Shah in an official statement.

Targeting Congress, Shah further said, “It is strange that those who snatched away the Right to Life & Right to Liberty of millions of Indians by imposing emergency are standing today as guardians of our fundamental rights based on a misinterpretation of the judgment. It is equally strange that those who brought Section 66A & championed censoring on the Internet are speaking of liberties & rights.”

Earlier in the day, the Congress hailed the apex court verdict saying it was a major blow to “fascist forces” and a rejection of the BJP’s ideology of “suppression through surveillance”. The judgment was a “victory for every Indian”, party vice president Rahul Gandhi wrote on Twitter.

