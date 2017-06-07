Congress dubs MoS for Defence’s lunch with ST family a ‘political drama’

The Goa Congress has dubbed Union Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre’s lunch with a scheduled tribe family at their house in Taleigao village in the state, as “political drama”. Bhamre along with his union cabinet colleague AYUSH minister Shripad Naik had his lunch sitting on the floor with the family on Monday.

They were accompanied by BJP Goa unit president Vinay Tendulkar and South Goa MP Narendra Sawaikar.

“Can’t they sit around the table and have their food ? Why were they sitting on the floor and eating when they had a table in their house? Do they want ST community to come back on the floor (remain undeveloped),” questioned former State Home Minister and Congress legislator Ravi Naik.

He said the entire episode was just a ‘political drama’ played by the BJP which has lost its base in the state.

“What is so special in having food at a family of ST community family ?,” he asked.

Bhamre was in in Goa on Monday to participate in the series of meetings to highlight achievements of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government in the last three years.

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader in the state, Chandrakant Kavlekar said that BJP was trying to garner “cheap publicity” by engaging in such acts.

