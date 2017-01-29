Congress doesn’t need mass leaders, only managers: S M Krishna on his resignation

S M Krishna S M Krishna

Former External Affairs minister and Karnataka chief minister S M Krishna, who has resigned from the Congress, said “the party doesn’t need mass leaders these days but only managers who can handle a situation”, ANI quoted him as saying on Sunday. Krishna’s jibe at the Congress party came during a brief press briefing that he addressed on Sunday to announce his resignation from the party.

Krishna, 85, has been away from active politics after his tenure as External Affairs minister ended in 2012. His resignation, however, took his party by surprise. The former Maharashtra Governor was being sidelined in party affairs apparently over his age and has hardly played any role in poll camoigns and party affairs since 2012.

On Sunday, he said, “Age is a state of mind and shouldn’t be a criteria for deciding what the situation needs. What pained me was how Congress sidelined a loyal worker and cited my age for sidelining me.”

