Congress doesn’t believe in Ram, Krishna, what was Rahul doing at Dwarka: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the Gaurav Yatra in Surat on Friday. Express Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the Gaurav Yatra in Surat on Friday. Express

Targeting Rahul Gandhi over his recent visits to temples in Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Friday claimed that the Congress vice-president had little knowledge about Hindu customs and that his party does not believe in “Lord Ram or Krishna”. Addressing the BJP’s Gujarat Gaurav Yatra event at Sachin in Surat, Adityanath said: “Before the Parliamentary elections, Rahul Gandhi had visited Vishwanath temple in Kashi. The priest told him to sit and he sat in such a position that it appeared like he was going to perform namaz. The priest scolded him, stating this it was a temple and not a mosque… Here for performing puja, one should sit with legs folded. He (Rahul) said, ‘I don’t know how to sit in that posture’.”

He added: “Bhagwan Ram had made Setu Bandh at Rameswaram. NASA believes in its presence, but Congress-led UPA government had taken a decision in 2005 to break the Setu Bandh (for the Sethusamudram project). Congress had in its oath letter mentioned that it does not believe that either Ram or Krishna existed… I want to ask a question to Rahul Gandhi, your party says there was no existence of Bhagwan Ram and Bhagwan Krishna, then why do you go to Dwarkadheesh temple and bow your head? What is your objective in going to Dwarkadheesh?”

Rahul had started the first leg of his Navsarjan Yatra in September with a visit to Dwarkadheesh temple in Dwarka. Earlier, at a Gaurav Yatra event at Valsad, Adityanath asserted: “If you want to save and secure our sampraday (community), there is only one option and it is BJP”. Reacting to Adityanath’s remarks, UP Congress chief Raj Babbar told reporters in Ahmedabad: “It was foolish to invite a CM who is not even able to provide medical facilities to children in his home constituency to take part in the Gaurav Yatra in Gujarat”.

On Saturday, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will hold a public meeting at Bardoli in Surat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address Gujarat Gaurav Mahasammellan in Gandhinagar Monday. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will address a “Mahila Townhall” in Ahmedabad the same day.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App