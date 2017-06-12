Sadak ka gunda remark: Congress distance itself from Sandeep Dikshit’s comment, BJP slams party

Sandeep Dikshit Sandeep Dikshit

The Congress Party has distanced itself from its leader Sandeep Dikshit’s controversial remark against Army chief Bipin Rawat. On Sunday, Dikshit said the army chief shouldn’t make statements like a ‘sadak ka gunda’ referring to his recent statements. Dikshit’s comments have backfired on him and seems to have hurt the party as well. Both faced massive criticism and abuse on social media. Dikshit had to withdraw his comments and tender an apology while the Congress dissociated itself from Dikshit’s remark.

“We advised Sandeep Dikshit to desist from making any controversial remarks on Army Chief as Indian National Congress doesn’t support such remarks,” news agency ANI quoted Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala as saying.

General Rawat had earlier said that the Indian Army was prepared for a “two-and-a-half front war”.

ANI also quoted Congress leader Meem Afzal as saying that the Congress party did not endorse Dikshit’s views and such language as well. According to the agency, Afzal said that he didn’t know why Sandeep Dikshit used such language. “They have discussed this issue with him, but the party doesn’t support this for sure,” he said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party had slammed Dikshit and Congress after he made the remark. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra demanded an apology from Congress president Sonia Gandhi and said that such leaders should be expelled immediately. “First it was Rahul Gandhi who spoke of khoon ki dalali. Following him was Sanjay Nirupam, who demanded proof post the surgical strike carried out by the Army. In the latest to join this bandwagon is Sandeep Dikshit, with his hurtful and appalling statement. Sonia Gandhi should expel such leaders and apologise for the act,” Patra told ANI.

Another BJP spokesman GVL Narasimha Rao slammed the Congress’ “track two politics” and said, “There are some politicians and pseudo-intellectuals who only want to boost the morale of the Pakistani armed forces and demean our Army by making such condemnable statements. This is not the language a parliamentarian must use. This clearly shows that it was no random comment; it was a pre-planned political move by the Congress Party. This comment highlights their anti-national spirit,” alleged Rao.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd