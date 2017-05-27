Congress demands white paper on job creation

Congress leader Kamal Nath. Congress leader Kamal Nath.

As the BJP-led government completed three years in office, the Congress on Friday dared it to come out with a white paper on the strategy to create jobs in the next two years based on the “hard facts” of the last three years. The party said the future of the country is “dark” from an economic and social point of view, and that the three years of Narendra Modi government had been all about “bravado, rhetoric and hyperbole”.

“What are they celebrating? Is it a celebration of the people? Are farmers, youth, labourers, industry celebrating,” senior Congress leader Kamal Nath asked. “The BJP is spending Rs 2,000 crore in publicity and other events (as part of the 3-year celebrations)…. But what have the last three years been? (They are) aspirations crushed, dreams shattered and a nation betrayed.”

He said, “Bravado, rhetoric and hyperbole have been the hallmark of three years of BJP government. Telling lies and celebrating non-performance… three years of Modi government.” The party said job growth has been abysmal and the government’s slogans a failure. “Have more jobs been created?How many jobs have been lost?”

Kamal Nath said no government in any country has given so many slogans and spent so much on publicity as the Modi government has done. “The future of this country is dark from an economic point of view and a social point of view,” he said. The country, he said, has never been so divided. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised 2 crore jobs a year. What is the outcome? We see only 1.35 lakh jobs were created in 2015. By 2028, India needs to create 34.3 crore jobs…. How will jobs be created? By slogans (and) acronyms, or by creating an atmosphere of trust for domestic and foreign investment?

Nath said, “Instead of creating jobs, we are seeing a situation where there is gross unemployment. We demand that the government issue a white paper on its employment strategy for the next two years based on the hard facts of the last three years.”

He also said 35 farmers are committing suicide every day. “No other country has such a shameful record. The BJP has made this nation famous by this simple statistics,” he said.

