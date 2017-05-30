Congress demands Uma Bharti’s resignation, says justice should be delivered expeditiously

The Congress also hoped that 25 years after the demolition of the structure, justice will be done and the guilty would be punished in accordance with the law of the land. The Congress also hoped that 25 years after the demolition of the structure, justice will be done and the guilty would be punished in accordance with the law of the land.

The Congress today demanded the resignation of Union Minister Uma Bharti, who has been charged with criminal conspiracy by a special CBI court in Lucknow in the Babri Masjid demolition case, and asked the prime minister to uphold the law and the Constitution.

The Congress also hoped that 25 years after the demolition of the structure, justice will be done and the guilty would be punished in accordance with the law of the land. “One of the accused, Uma Bharti is a Union Cabinet Minister. Having been charge-sheeted, she must resign. Prime Minister must come forward and uphold the rule of law and the Constitution,” AICC incharge of communications Randeep Surjewala said.

He said on December 8, 2011, the Supreme Court had ordered that hearing be held on day-to-day basis, but since 2013, 185 adjournments have taken place in the case. “Time for law of the land to deliver justice expeditiously,” he said.

The opposition party voiced hope that the trial will now begin. “Those who are guilty must be punished in accordance with the law of the land without any fear or favour,” Surjewala said. A CBI court today framed charges under Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code against BJP leaders L K Advani, Bharti, Murli Manohar Joshi and some others.

