Congress demands strict action against Arvind Kejriwal under Corruption Act

Kapil Mishra had also claimed that he urged the Kejriwal to disclose as to from where he got the money. Kapil Mishra had also claimed that he urged the Kejriwal to disclose as to from where he got the money.

Following Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Kapil Mishra’s startling claims against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Congress Party on Monday demanded strict action against the former under Prevention of Corruption Act.

Addressing a press conference, Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken said, “We will approach the Supreme Court for action against Arvind Kejriwal Government based on Shunglu Committee report.”

Maken further stated that he has written a letter to Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal , asking to prosecute Kejriwal.

Mishra, earlier in the day submitted the documents related to the tanker scam to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), while saying that he also apprised the agency about the misuse of the state government’s money.

“I informed the ACB about the misuse of the government money by the AAP. I also informed that the state government was trying to shield corrupt Sheila Dikshit. I have also given information of the tanker scam to the ACB,” he said after leaving from the ACB office.

Mishra demanded a lie-detector test for Kejriwal, state Health minister Satyendra Jain and himself.

“I am going to the ACB office to give detailed evidence on tanker scandal. I want that Arvind Kejriwal, Satyendra Jain and I should undergo a lie-detector test,” Mishra told the media here.

Asserting that nobody would accept allegations against the Delhi Chief Minister, Mishra said that he had sought more time from Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to prove the charges.

The AAP MLA earlier on Sunday night said he would give the names of two party leaders to the ACB in connection with the tanker scam.

Triggering a row, Mishra on Sunday made a shocking revelation, alleging that he saw Jain giving Rs. 2 crore to Kejriwal.

“Day before yesterday, I saw Satyendra Jain giving Rs. two crore to Arvind Kejriwal and I wasn’t able to sleep the entire night,” he said in a press briefing.

Mishra also claimed that he urged the Kejriwal to disclose as to from where he got the money.

“There are several allegations on money laundering and black money against Satyendra Jain which are known to all. It is known to all that before holding the post of Delhi Cabinet Minister and after taking the oath, he gave a prominent position to his daughter and other relatives,” he said.

Pledging to remove corrupt people from the party, he said that he will go to all the higher authority and make the revelation about these things.

However, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia flatly rejected the charges dubbing it ‘absurd and baseless’.

“There is nothing much that I can say about the baseless allegations that he has charged against us today. These things are not even worth answering, nobody is going to believe in it,” said Sisodia in a press briefing.

Earlier on Saturday, shortly after being removed from the post of state Water Minister, Mishra said he may have been axed for saying he would submit the names of those people involved in the tanker scam to the ACB.

“It has nothing to do with the MCD polls, and till now, I have not received any official confirmation so far. But I met Arvind Kejriwal this morning, and I said that it has been a year since the report on the tanker scam was tabled and no action has been taken,” Mishra told ANI.

“I had told him that I will submit the names of the responsible persons to the ACB,” Mishra added.

However, sources close to Kejriwal claim that Mishra did not meet the Chief Minister and neither had he submitted any papers related to the tanker scam.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now