Congress demands resignation of Madhya Pradesh Minister Arya

Congress today demanded resignation of Madhya Pradesh Minister Lal Singh Arya after a special court in Bhind issued arrest warrant against him in a murder case. The court had yesterday issued arrest warrant against Arya, who holds the portfolio of General Administration Department, in Congress MLA Makhan Jatav murder case of 2009.

The court later stayed the warrant till June 3 on a plea made by the minister’s counsel. “BJP has no morality left and it’s state president is shamelessly defending Arya and stating that the court order is not acceptable to them,” Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, Ajay Singh told reporters.

“I am giving 48-hours ultimatum to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan to sack him from the cabinet failing which I will stage a dharna (sit-in) in front of his (Chouhan’s) house,” Singh warned.

Either Arya should resign or chief minister should sack him. The party is adopting double standards on such matters. In the case of former minister, Anoop Mishra it took his resignation after an incident of alleged murder while it is acting differently in the matter of Arya.

“The party’s DNA has changed in the last few years,” he remarked. The leader of opposition also took potshots at the state government on the Dearness Allowance (DA) fiasco, saying the government was running under the “influence of opium.”

The state government had earlier issued order for 7 per cent DA for its employees and later corrected the figure to four per cent. Singh demanded that Chouhan apologises to the employees on the issue.

