Ambedkar Jayanti: Congress demands probe into ‘scholarship fund misuse’ by SAD-BJP govt

Congress leaders at the inauguration of Dr B R Ambedkar statue in Jalandhar on Friday. Express

While the ruling Congress MLAs demanded an inquiry into the alleged misuse of the post-matriculation scheme scholarship by the previous SAD-BJP government, Power and Irrigation Minister Rana Gurjit Singh assured for the same and said that Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh would ensure timely post-matric scholarship to Scheduled Castes students as promised in the election manifesto.

The power minister also announced several facilities for Dalits. Addressing a function here to mark the 126th birth anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar after dedicating the statue of Babasaheb at DAC, Rana said true tribute to the Babasaheb would be imparting education to the weaker sections of society.

He also said that the Punjab government would look into all complaints regarding misuse of post-matric scholarship funds by the previous government thoroughly. To deal with such matters, the state government has already announced a third party audit of financial matters, the minister added. The minister also announced that free education would be provided till graduation level to all girl students belonging to SCs, BCs, Christians, Muslims and those living below the poverty line.

He said the Punjab government would also provide free electricity up to 300 units to SC families and five-marla plots. In order to build an equitable and more homogeneous society in Punjab, greater thrust will be on social equality and the government would not tolerate atrocities against SCs in the state, the minister asserted. Congress MLAs Pargat Singh, Chaudhary Surinder Singh, Rajinder Beri, Sushil Kumar Rinku, Avtar Singh Henry Junior, Dr Raj Kumar Chhabewal were also among the speakers on the occasion.

