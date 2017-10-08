Congress demands PM Modi order probe into Amit Shah son’s firm

Amit Shah with his wife at their son Jay Shah’s wedding in Ahmedabad. (file photo) Amit Shah with his wife at their son Jay Shah’s wedding in Ahmedabad. (file photo)

The Congress party on Sunday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiate a probe into the dealings of a company run by BJP national president Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah which it alleged had posted a turnover of Rs 80.5 crore — 16,000 times increase from previous year — in 2015-16.

Jay Shah is one of the directors of Temple Enterprises Pvt Ltd.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal cited filings with the Registrar of Companies (RoC) and said it was surprising to see a company with no inventory or assets show a turnover of Rs 80.5 crore. The press conference came after news website thewire.in filed a report about the company.

“How can a company with no stock, no inventory, no assets, has a turnover of 80 crores? Isn’t it surprising? And suddenly after a change in the government… Yahi crony capitalism aur kya (This is crony capitalism, what else is),” Sibal said. “Will the PM ask CBI to act? will arrests take place? Is PM honest enough to say probe Amit Shah’s son?” he added.

He reminded PM Modi of his promise to act tough on corruption. “You are the Prime Minister, you are protector of public assets…you only say that you wouldn’t eat (take bribe) and wouldn’t let others eat,” Sibal said.

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi alleged that Amit Shah and his son were the main beneficiaries of demonetisation. “We finally found the only beneficiary of Demonetisation. It’s not the RBI, the poor or the farmers. It’s the Shah-in-Shah of Demo. Jai Amit,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party also demanded a probe. “Party wants that the company records should be probed for signs of money laundering as well. Amit Shah should also be questioned on this,” said AAP leader Ashutosh.

