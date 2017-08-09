Congress demands magisterial probe in robbery, arrest case

Congress leaders have demanded a magisterial probe into a robbery case in Ghaziabad last month, in which the brother of a party functionary has been arrested. Former MPs Satish Sharma and Surendra Praksh Goel told mediapersons on Wednesday the police are allegedly arresting innocent people and harassing party workers by booking them in false cases.

The alleged robbery of milk distributor Pankaj Goel took place on July 24 when Rs 7.00 lakh were looted from him by three bike-borne men, police said. District Police Chief HN Singh claimed the three robbers were nabbed after a brief exchange of fire at Tibda village Road, Modinagar, on July 28.

They were identified as Beersen, Kishore alias Kishori and Mukesh of Banthla village in Loni, he said. Beersen is the brother of Congress party functionary Sunil Sharma. The SSP has said Beersen was the mastermind of the robbery case, a charge denied by the Sushil.

