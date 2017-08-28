Congress demands judicial probe into Jamshedpur crib deaths

164 children have died in four months in the state-run M G M Hospital in Jamshedpur. (Representational Image) 164 children have died in four months in the state-run M G M Hospital in Jamshedpur. (Representational Image)

The Congress today demanded a judicial enquiry into the death of “164 children” in four months in state-run M G M Hospital here and filed a police complaint against Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghuvar Das and others.

A senior official of East Singhbhum district admitted that at least 144 infants died at the hospital since June and and a departmental probe has already been initiated. AICC spokesman Dr Ajoy Kumar and Congress Legislative Party leader Alam Gir Alam also filed a complaint with Sakchi police station against the chief minister, Health Minister Ramchandra Chandravanshi, the health secretary and M G M Hospital superintendent in connection with the crib death.

The party also stated a three-day dharna at Sakchi Roundabout demanding a judicial enquiry into the incident. The official said 31 infants died in May, 29 in June, 52 in July and 32 died in this month till yesterday. All aspects of the incident of infant deaths are being investigated and efforts are on to find out its exact cause, he said.

Malnutrition and premature birth could be the reasons attributed for the infant deaths. A three-member team constituted by state health department had also visited the M G M Hospital on Saturday to investigate the incidents, the official said.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Human Rights Conference (JHRC), an organisation working for human rights, demanded CBI investigation into the crib deaths.

