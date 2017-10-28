Congress demands Chhattisgarh journalist Vinod Verma’s immediate release

Vinod Verma (centre) was arrested from his residence in Ghaziabad on Friday morning. (Source: Express Photo/Prem Nath Pandey) Vinod Verma (centre) was arrested from his residence in Ghaziabad on Friday morning. (Source: Express Photo/Prem Nath Pandey)

The Congress on Friday came out in support of Vinod Verma, a senior journalist arrested by Chhattisgarh police from his Ghaziabad residence on charges of blackmail and extortion. The party condemned his arrest and demanded his immediate release. “It is coming to light that he was investigating about Chhattisgarh’s PWD minister Rajesh Munat and there are some serious charges against him…. He (Verma) was looking into sex-related serious allegations against him… So Chhattisgarh police picked him up from his house at night…. This is a very serious issue,” Congress spokesperson Ajay Maken said at an AICC press conference.

He said Verma’s arrest cannot be seen in isolation. “The way the Chhattisgarh government and the Narendra Modi government have been attacking press freedom… this is not a one-off incident… it is a long list…. And you will remember a Union Minister had called journalists presstitutes, the Prime Minister called media bazaroo…,” he said.

“A senior journalist, who is a member of the Editors Guild, is picked from his house because he was probing a minister, serious allegations against a minister…. The question is how will others, small-time journalists have the courage,” he said, demanding Verma’s immediate release and a judicial probe against the Chhattisgarh PWD minister.

Maken also demanded a judicial probe into allegations levelled by a Patidar leader in Gujarat that BJP bribed him to join the party.

He asked why no FIR has been lodged in the case and said the Election Commission should take suo motu cognizance of the issue since the model code of conduct is in place. “This is not the first time attempts to bribe leaders are surfacing from Gujarat. We saw that during the Rajya Sabha elections. The question is why, despite such serious allegations, no FIR was registered against Amit Shah, Vijay Rupani, (Gujarat BJP chief) Jitu Vaghani and Varun Patel?”

