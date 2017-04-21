Congress demands CBI probe into killing of Pehlu Khan in Alwar

The Rajasthan Congress today met Governor Kalyan Singh and demanded a CBI probe into the killing of Pehlu Khan in Alwar allegedly at the hands of cow vigilantes. A delegation of Congress leaders, led by Rajasthan PCC chief Sachin Pilot met the governor and handed over a memorandum.

55-year-old Pehlu Khan was beaten to death on April 1 in Rajasthan’s Alwar district by a mob of gau rakshaks and there should be a CBI probe into his death, the Congress leaders demanded.

The other members of the delegation include Leader of Opposition in state assembly Ramesh Dudy, former Union minister Jitendra Singh, AICC secretary Zubair Khan, senior vice president PCC Gopal Shekhawat, former state minister Amaaduddin Ahmed Khan and Alwar district Congress chief Tikaram, besides other party leaders from Alwar.

