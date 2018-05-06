Congress demands 400 acre land for Central University of Gujarat

In a letter to CUG vice-chancellor S A Bari, state Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said that the university must be allotted 400 acres of land in Gandhinagar so that the university could construct a building of its own. (Files) In a letter to CUG vice-chancellor S A Bari, state Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said that the university must be allotted 400 acres of land in Gandhinagar so that the university could construct a building of its own. (Files)

The Opposition Congress has asked the state government to allot 400 acres of land for the Central University of Gujarat (CUG) which currently runs from the premises of two primary schools in sector 29 and 20 in Gandhinagar.

The university, which was set up in 2009, recently came under controversy when nine faculty members were issued showcause notices by the varsity authorities for attending a programme addressed by Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Ahmedabad in 2017. In a letter to CUG vice-chancellor S A Bari, state Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said that the university must be allotted 400 acres of land in Gandhinagar so that the university could construct a building of its own. According to Doshi, the state government has decided to allot 100 acres of land to the university at a place which is 25 km away from Vadodara.

ALSO READ | Withdraw notices to nine teachers or face stir, Gujarat Youth Congress tells CUG

Doshi told The Sunday Express that such a decision indicates that the government did not give much priority to the education sector. He said that builders had been allotted huge tracts of land in Gandhinagar while an institution of higher learning was being thrown out of the state capital.

Meanwhile, on the showcause notices issued to the faculty members, he said, “It was issued on fake and unsigned complaint”. He said, “Based on media reports, the university authorities, including vice-chancellor, are referring to some photographs taken at a November 24, 2017 meeting held in Nikol (Ahmedabad) and one professor sitting with Rahul Gandhi.”

ALSO READ | After complaint, nine Gujarat varsity teachers asked: why did you attend Congress event?

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App