Congress demands dismissal of Meghalaya governor

Congress on Thursday demanded immediate dismissal of Meghalaya Governor V Shanmuganathan in the wake of Raj Bhawan staff writing against him to the President for his alleged acts which they claim have compromised the dignity of the office he holds.”We demand that the Meghalaya Governor V Shanmuganathan be dismissed immediately. There is an issue of Constitutional propriety involved,” said Congress spokesperson Tom Vadakkan.

“The shocked nation is asking the Prime Minister of India that isn’t it time that you sack this Governor,” he said.

“Raj Bhawan cannot be converted into a ‘Ras leela’ Bhawan,” he said, adding that Raj Bhawan symbolises the government of India and such behaviour from a head of a state is not acceptable.

He said 80 employees of Meghalaya Raj Bhawan in a signed document have complained to the Prime Minister and President of India, alleging that the “disgraceful acts” of Shanmuganathan have lowered the diginity of Governor’s office.

“Today, on 68th Republic Day, we have a 68-year-old Governor who has converted the Raj Bhawan into a ‘Scandal Bhawan’. This is not that the Indian National Congress is saying. This is what, in an affidavit, 80 employees of Raj Bhawan have presented to the President of India,” he said.

Terming the charges as “very serious”, the Congress leader asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take immediate action against him and sack him, failing which the Congress will be constrained to take up other means.

“We have given apropriate time to the Government to take action. If the Government of India does not take action, we will have to take the next appropriate step, as this is a very serious issue,” he said.

Vadakkan wondered while the country celebrates the 68th Republic Day, who will protect the citizens of India if Constitutional authorities indulge in such behaviour.

He alleged that as per the complaint, the Governor misbehaved with a PRO who was to be interviewed in the Raj Bhawan and his “inappropriate behaviour with this lady has come to light”.

“I don’t think free India has seen such a situation…It is, therefore, important for the Prime Minister to take action against someone who has brought a bad name on this Republic Day,” he said.

Vadakkan said of late certain members of the BJP have shown “disrespect” to women and reflected the “mindset of people in the party who have been speaking against women, one after the other”.