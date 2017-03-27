Congress defends Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad, says AI staffer equally at fault

Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad who attacked an Air India staffer (Express photo by Renuka Puri) Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad who attacked an Air India staffer (Express photo by Renuka Puri)

Extending support to Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad, the Congress on Monday said that Air India staffer Sukumar was equally at fault. Congress leader Rajni Patil said that she has given a notice in Parliament over the VVIP culture issue.

“Not all MPs are the same as shown. As the MP behaved, so did the airlines. If he misbehaved, the airlines also put him in the ‘no-fly’ list. The people should behave like a normal citizen,” she told ANI.

Resonating similar views, another Congress leader Husain Dalwai said that it was not just one-sided. “He is a famous leader in Osmanabad. We should keep in mind how the officer talked to Gaikwad. I am not going to support his act. What he did was wrong, but this is not just one-sided,” he told ANI.

The Shiv Sena has given a shutdown call in Maharashtra’s Osmanabad in support of Gaikwad, who had assaulted an Air India staffer last week. The Shiv Sena is also likely to bring a privilege motion in the Parliament today over the issue of Gaikwad being put in ‘no fly list’ of all airlines.

Air India and six private airlines banned the 56-year-old MP from flying as he refused to apologise for the incident that triggered nationwide outrage. The Osmanabad MP after being blacklisted by the top airlines boarded a train to Mumbai earlier on Friday evening.

The MP refrained from commenting further on the row and said Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray would speak on the matter. Earlier, the MP, while showing no regret for his action had said, “What is there to repent? I will not apologise. He (Sukumar) should come and apologise…then we will see.”

