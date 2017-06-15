Congress defends Rahul Gandhi’s visit abroad to meet grandmother

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi (PTI/File Photo) Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi (PTI/File Photo)

The Congress on Wednesday defended Rahul Gandhi’s visit abroad saying it is his personal life and the party vice president wants to spend time with his family. UP Congress chief Raj Babbar said while Gandhi has made his family meeting public, the prime minister should also do so when he travels abroad. “This is a tweet about the personal life of Rahul Gandhi, but it is the duty of the prime minister to give an account of his personal meetings during his visits abroad,” party leader Babbar said referring to Gandhi’s tweet about his visit abroad.

Gandhi flew abroad on Tuesday. AICC in-charge of communications Randeep Surjewala said Gandhi is visiting his grandmother and one should respect that as it is an old tradition and duty to take care of elders. He said one cannot hold anything against Gandhi over his responsibility or his post, nor find fault in his personal life.

Babbar lamented that the prime minister tweets about the incidents of terror in Manchester and London, but does not do so to express his condolences when farmers die in Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh. “The farmers kept waiting and are still waiting for the prime minister’s tweet offering condolences to them,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App