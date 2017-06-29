Congress decides to skip midnight GST launch

Some Congress leaders feel that the GST is being implemented in a haste and all aspects have not been taken into consideration leading to harassment of small traders and businessmen. Some Congress leaders feel that the GST is being implemented in a haste and all aspects have not been taken into consideration leading to harassment of small traders and businessmen.

Congress has decided not to attend the Goods and Services Tax (GST) midnight session on June 30 in Parliament said, Congress MP Satyavrat Chaturvedi on Thursday.

Party leaders were divided on the issue, as a group within feels that the GST was the party’s brainchild which has been now taken over by the ruling BJP. So, they feel, the party should attend the special meeting convened in the central hall of Parliament to launch the GST.

However, some leaders feel that the GST is being implemented in a haste and all aspects have not been taken into consideration leading to harassment of small traders and businessmen and thus, the party should abstain.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd