Congress dares PM Modi to dismiss Siddaramaiah govt on corruption charges

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah came under heavy attack from Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally. (Express file photo) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah came under heavy attack from Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally. (Express file photo)

The Congress dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to either dismiss the party’s government in Karnataka and register cases against the corrupt, or tender an unconditional apology for his charges against it. The party was reacting to Modi’s attack on the Siddaramaiah government at a public rally in Bengaluru on Sunday.

The PM had accused the Congress government in Karnataka of setting new records in corruption, dubbing it a “10 per cent commission government”, and said the countdown for its exit has begun. The Karnataka unit of the Congress said Modi termed the Siddaramaiah dispensation a “10 per cent commission government”, and Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda called it a “30 per cent commission state”.

“When you have information about corruption prevailing in the state, why not dismiss the government by invoking Article 356 of Constitution and initiate criminal cases against those involved in corruption?” Congress spokesperson V S Ugrappa said. He said if the PM had information of

corruption, he should present it with facts before the people of the country.

Accusing Modi of breaching the dignity of the prime minister’s office, Ugrappa said, “Modi lacks the statesmanship which all the prime ministers in the past maintained throughout their tenure.” “BJP Mukt Bharat has started from Rajasthan… I will not say we want BJP Mukt Bharat, but I want Modi Mukt Bharat,” the Congress spokesperson said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App