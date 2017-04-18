Congress criticises ‘detention’ of its leaders and workers during PM visit

Representational Image/ PTI Photo Representational Image/ PTI Photo

THE CONGRESS has strongly criticised the ‘detention’ of its party leaders and workers in Surat and Botad during the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Gujarat. The party has described the police action as “undemocratic’’. State Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi alleged that the police even resorted to “misconduct’’ with its leaders and workers in Botad.

He alleged that the police snatched the celllphone of Botad District Congress president D M Patel, Botad zilla panchayat president Prabhatbhai Yadav, Botad district panchayat member C B Khambhaliya and Botad taluka panchayat president Jagdish Savani, making them inaccessible to state party leaders and even their families.

Doshi said the Congress leaders were detained to ensure that they were unable to meet the Prime Minister to raise the grievances of the public.

