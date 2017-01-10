Congress, CPM slam Kerala BJP leader for remarks against filmmaker

Kamal Kamal

The Congress and CPM on Monday slammed senior BJP leader A N Radhakrishnan for his comments on Malayalam film director Kamal.

Addressing the media in Kozhikode, Radhakrishnan, the state BJP general secretary, said that Kamal should move to Pakistan if he cannot accept the Supreme Court verdict on the national anthem. “Film director Kamal is a person who does not accept the national anthem. He belongs to (right-wing) Muslim outfit Social Development Party of India. He had called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a man-eater.

Hence, CM Pinarayi Vijayan made him the chairman of Kerala Film Academy,” he said.

During a film festival in Kerala last month, Kamal, who had been festival director, had flayed the police action against delegates who did not stand up while the national anthem was being played.

CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said that BJP leaders were spitting venom.Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said the BJP should apologise for calling Kamal a Muslim extremist.