Congress, CPM slam govt over GDP slide, demonetisation; PM must take responsibility for destroying economy: Opposition

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram tweeted, “Our worst fears have come true. Sub-6% growth is a catastrophe.” Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram tweeted, “Our worst fears have come true. Sub-6% growth is a catastrophe.”

As economic growth slipped to a three-year low of 5.7 per cent, the Opposition Congress on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi must take full responsibility for “destroying the economy” by his “reckless decision” of demonetisation and flawed policy directions and that the government should leave office.

“The Prime Minister must take full responsibility for destroying the economy of the country by his reckless decision on demonetisation and flawed policy directions. Publicity and propaganda cannot be an acceptable alternative to effective decision-making and course corrections. The Finance Minister is equally accountable. He cannot only be an apologist for the Prime Minister’s flawed decisions. It should have been questioned and rejected by him,” senior Congress leader Anand Sharma told The Indian Express.

The fact, he said, is that the economy has suffered a body blow. “Close to Rs 3.3 lakh crore of the GDP has been shaved off. They must accept full responsibility and go. If you go by the old methodology of calculating GDP, it is about 3.8 per cent. That is what your GDP is today,” he said. In the context of demonetisation, he said, “The PM and the government have lost all credibility and the moral right to stay in office.”

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram tweeted, “Our worst fears have come true. Sub-6% growth is a catastrophe.” Pointing out that the slide in economy continues, he said “slow growth, low investment and no jobs” are an “explosive cocktail”.

“GDP and GVA (gross value added) figures are more evidence of Dr Manmohan Singh’s indictment of ‘monumental mismanagement’,” he said. He was referring to the former PM’s remarks in Rajya Sabha last year that the entire process of demonetisation had been a monumental mismanagement. Congress communication department head Randeep Surjewala also said Modi should resign for misleading people on demonetisation.

The CPM called the GDP slide “the Modi effect”. Party general secretary Sitaram Yechury said, “Instead of steadying a sliding economy, demonetisation pushed it further down a dangerous spiral. As per old series, this would be around 3.5 per cent GDP growth, the worst in a few decades. This is when crude prices are so low. Economic mismanagement under Modi has been compounded by the demonetisation diktat. The result is this disaster.”

Yechury as well as Sharma said the RBI report had revealed that nearly 99 per cent of the scrapped currency notes had come back to the banks, and it would become 100 per cent if cash in the pipeline is accounted for.

They said demonetisation was a money laundering scheme. “The PM’s claims on counterfeit currency are wrong. This scheme has legitimised all counterfeit currency,” Yechury said.

Sharma also asked Modi to explain his Independence Day speech, where he mentioned that Rs 3 lakh crore black money had been unearthed and challenged him to make public the list of companies and individuals whose undeclared money it was.

The Aam Aadmi Party also hit out at the PM. Party leader Sanjay Singh said the “entire truth” of demonetisation was now out. “Why was the RBI lying? Is the RBI now a political tool for Narendra Modi? Will the RBI now lie?” “When PM Modi announced scrapping of high-value currency, AAP and Arvind Kejriwal had said that demonetisation was the largest scam in the history of the country. We had said that it would destroy the country’s economy, increase unemployment, result in collapse of small businesses, and that ordinary Indians will suffer the most…” he said.

“After demonetisation, the RBI had said on November 27 said that Rs 14,18,000 crore had been demonetised. But now the RBI is claiming that the figure was actually Rs 15,44,000 crore. What explains this discrepancy? Is this the amount of additional currency the RBI has received in counterfeit notes? Is the RBI lying to the country? It must answer these questions,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App