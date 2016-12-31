Congress, CPM say Paul’s arrest ‘long-awaited’, BJP rejects CM’s claim of vendetta politics

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. PTI Photo West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. PTI Photo

The Opposition unitedly hailed the arrest of actor-turned-TMC MP Tapas Paul on Friday, with the CPM and Congress saying they hoped “political match fixing” between TMC and BJP would not affect the investigation. The BJP rejected Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s charge of “vendetta politics”. Paul was arrested by the CBI in connection with the Rose Valley chit fund scam, three days after he was summoned by the CBI along with TMC MP Sudeep Bandopadhyay for interrogation.

CPM MP and Politburo member Mohammad Salim on Friday called the arrest “long-awaited” and “much delayed”. “Despite the Supreme Court’s directions to various investigating agencies like the CBI and ED to carry out thorough investigations and unearth the truth behind the chit fund scam, Mamata Banerjee had given instructions to accused in her party to not cooperate with agencies. She had even told MP Sudeep Bandopadhyay not to appear before CBI. She claims there is no corruption. If she has nothing to hide, why don’t TMC members cooperate? They should be fine with appearing before agencies then,” he said.

The CPM leader went on to say there was evidence of meetings between Rose Valley chairman Gautam Kundu and Mamata. “Gautam Kundu has admitted to meetings in the presence of the TMC general secretary with Mamata Banerjee. There is circumstantial evidence as well,” he claimed. While Mamata at a press conference said she and her party were being persecuted by the Centre for her stance on note ban, Salim alleged, “it is actually the other way round”.

“When investigations into the chit fund scam began, and the agencies asked to look into TMC members’ accounts as well as sales records of Mamata’s paintings to Sudeep Bandopadhyay, she rushed to Delhi to meet Narendra Modi soon after he became PM. They had a one-on-one meeting, the first meeting of the new PM with a chief minister. She had sought exemption from the investigation for herself and her people, and that is why the investigating agencies have been going slow on the probe. But the exemption had an expiry date. Her stance against note ban is a bargaining chip. Her main demand is that the exemption be renewed,” the CPM leader said.

“Mamata is taking a stance on corruption. But she needs to know, in order to take this stance you need to clean your own house first, you need to not be corrupt yourself,” he said. CPM leader Sujan Chakraborty said this was not a case of “vendetta” politics as “TMC is claiming”. “The arrest is the result of the loot that TMC has done in ponzi scam. We feel that CBI should properly investigate the case and recover the money that has been looted,” he said.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Abdul Mannan said, “We have been demanding this for a long time that CBI and ED should inquire into ponzi companies. But the investigation came to a complete halt after political match fixing between TMC and BJP. We hope such thing will not be repeated and the case will progress on its own merit and more such arrests will happen.”

BJP’s national secretary Sidharth Nath Singh said the law had finally caught up with Paul. “Finally, the law has caught up with TMC MP Tapas Paul. CBI is following the process of the law and Mamataji should not give a political twist by questioning the timing and calling it political vendetta…We have seen in the past that she tried to web a conspiracy theory of plane crash and army coup but nobody bought them,” said Singh, adding the TMC chief should know the “sins” of her rule are being exposed by the law now. “Why are TMC leaders involved in all chit fund scams? Sins of her misrule are being challenged by the law of the land,” he said.