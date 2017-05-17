Congress, CPI(M) councillors in Domkol join TMC

A congress and a CPI(M) councillor of Domkol municipality on Wednesday joined the Trinamool Congress, just hours after the results of election to the civic body were declared. The election results of the Domkol municipality in Murshidabad district was declared today with the TMC capturing 18 of the 21 wards. The Congress won two and the CPI(M) one. After the Congress and CPI(M) councillors joined the TMC, its tally reached 20.

Tbe councillors, Congress’ Asad Ul Islam from ward no 9 and a CPI(M) councillor Islam Md Rafiqul from ward no 20, claimed that they were “inspired by the development programmes of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee”.

“After being elected from their respective wards, the two contacted me and said they want to be part of TMC and Mamata Banerjee’s team for developing Bengal,” TMC leader Shamik Hossain told PTI.

The CPI(M) and the Congress termed it as TMC’s attempt to poach on elected representatives of the opposition parties.

“What is the use of election if they want to take away all the opposition representatives either by using money power or muscle power? If such thing goes on, then there is no need for elections,” CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty said.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) today swept the municipal polls in Bengal, capturing four of seven civic bodies and breaking the 10-year-old hold of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) in the hills.

The TMC won a decisive majority in Domkal, Raigunj and Pujali in the plains and Mirik in the hill area.

