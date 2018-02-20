Bengal: Congress, CPI-M demand discussion on PNB fraud

The opposition Congress and CPI(M) on Tuesday demanded a discussion on the Punjab National Bank fraud case in the ongoing session of the state assembly. The opposition Congress and CPI(M) on Tuesday demanded a discussion on the Punjab National Bank fraud case in the ongoing session of the state assembly.

The opposition Congress and CPI(M) on Tuesday demanded a discussion on the Punjab National Bank fraud case in the ongoing session of the state assembly. The ruling Trinamool Congress is yet to take a call on the issue and mocked Congress and CPI(M) for staging walkout from the house during most of the discussions.

“We want a discussion on the PNB fraud case in the ongoing session of the state assembly. We hope the ruling party won’t have any objection. We will submit it very soon,” Leader of Opposition and Congress MLA Abdul Mannan said.

The CPI(M) echoed Mannan’s view. Asked whether a discussion will be allowed on the issue, state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee said, ”the TMC has been most vocal against the PNB fraud case”.

“When discussions are being held in the house both Congress and CPI(M) either stage walkout or create a ruckus. They are more interested in showing their faces on television channels rather than taking part in debates. Whether a discussion will be held or not will be discussed and then decided,” he said.

A political slugfest is on between the BJP and the Congress over the PNB scam with both parties blaming each other for allowing Nirav Modi, at the Centre of the fraud and his associates to flourish during their respective tenures.

The PNB, the second largest state-run bank, had on February 14 informed the exchanges about detecting $1.77 billion fraud at its Brady House branch in Mumbai and named the firms led by Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi’s Gitanjali Group, and some other diamond and jewellery merchants as suspects.

