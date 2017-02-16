Congress councillor Manoj Mhatre killed, his cousin among 7 accused

Police on Wednesday named Congress corporator Manoj Mhatre’s cousin as the prime accused for his murder in the run-up to the Bhiwandi-Nizampur civic polls. Apart from Mhatre’s cousin Prashant, police have booked six others for the murder on Tuesday night. Three of them have been detained.

Police said, “Based on the CCTV footage, four accused, including Prashant, were involved in the murder. Mhatre was shot and then he was attacked using a chopper and sword.”

Over the last few years, Prashant had approached Mhatre to step down as corporator and allow him to contest, said police. ENS