Gujarat: Congress corporator arrested by ACB for taking ‘bribe’ in Bhavanagar

Congress corporator Aravind Parmar was arrested by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Bhavnagar after he was allegedly caught taking Rs 20,000 bribe from a man to prevent the latter’s home from being demolished by Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation on Tuesday. Acting on a complaint, ACB police inspector of Bhavnagar Zakir Chauhan laid a trap outside the headquarters of Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation in Bhavnagar. As agreed, the complainant came to a pre-decided place outside the BMC office and handed over Rs 20,000 cash to Parmar. However, as soon as Parmar accepted the bribe, he was arrested by ACB sleuths at around 5 pm, Chauhan said.

“BMC had served a notice on the complainant in January this year asking him to remove front facade of a complex he had constructed at Vadva Talavadi in Kumbharvada area of the Bhavnagar city as it was not as per building permission. The BMC issued second notice on him on July 27 asking him to remove the unauthorised portion and warned that the civic body would demolish it if he did not do it voluntarily. After getting the notice, the complainant had met Parmar, the local corporator. But Parmar demanded bribe in order to prevent demolition and had given him time till Tuesday,” Chauhan told The Indian Express.

The ACB refused to divulge the name of the complainant.

Parmar was elected to the BMC in the 2015 election. He had also been elected to the civic body in 2005 also. However, the BMC is presently ruled by the BJP. The saffron party has 24 corporators against Congress’ 18.

While leader of opposition in BMC, Jaydeepsinh Gohil could not be reached for a comment, Rajesh Joshi, president of Bhavnagar city unit of the Congress, said he would inquire into the matter. “I have learnt through media reports that Parmar has been arrested by the ACB. He is an active corporator and we shall inquire into the matter. Prima facie, rivalry also cannot be ruled out,” said Joshi.

