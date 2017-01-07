Congress convention on January 11 against govt’s ‘anti-poor’ policies

To highlight the “anti-poor” and “anti-public” policies of the Modi government, Congress will hold a day-long national convention here on January 11, where party vice president Rahul Gandhi will unveil its agitational programme post-demonetisation. Congress general secretary C P Joshi said the convention – “Jan Vedna Sammelan”, will be held at Talkatora Stadium where party’s national office bearers, MPs, MLAs, PCC chief and district presidents from across the country will attend. He said the party will highlight the pain and sufferings of common people following demonetisation decision and will unveil its future agitational plans in this regard.

The party will also highlight the “anti-poor” and “anti-public” decisions of the Modi government during the past 2.5 years of its rule during this conference.

“While fulfilling its duty, the Congress party will also highlight the anti-poor and anti-public policies adopted by the Modi government for the past 2.5 years.

“Congress party is a sensitive party which understands the plight of the common man. The party will fulfill its responsibilities towards public and keeping in view the public sentiment will stand with the people of the country against the government in the coming times,” he said.

Joshi said there have been some of the demands made by Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi, which include Central Government compensating State Governments for any loss of revenue due to this exemption, an Income Tax and Sales Tax rebate of 50 per cent should be given to small shopkeepers and businesses.

He added that demand for doubling the number of guaranteed work days and wage rate under MGNREGA for a period of one year has also been made, besides providing Rs 25,000 to women of BPL families, especially those running households, who are badly hit due to demonetization.

In its bid to turn demonetisation into a major issue in the upcoming assembly polls in five states, the party is seeking to use this convention in targeting the government.

All top leaders of the party including CWC members, AICC delegates, PCC chiefs and all party MPs and MLAs from states are being invited for the day-long meet, which will be held at the Talkatora Indoor Stadium and will be addressed by Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi.

In its bid to step up the attack on the Modi dispensation, Congress will hold a series of programmes including demonstrations across the country on the issues of demonetisation and “personal corruption” of prime minister.

After the gherao of various district headquarters on January 6 and 7, the party’s women’s wing will hold “thali pradarshans” at block level on January 9.