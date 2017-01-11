Latest News
Congress convention LIVE: PM Modi has weakened all institutions, says Rahul Gandhi

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh is also present at the Jan Vedna Sammelan convention presided over by Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 11, 2017 11:59 am
rahul gandhi, congress, congress event, jan vedna sammelan, congress demonetisation convention, demonetisation rahul, demonetisation congress, india news Rahul Gandhi was present at the Jan Vedna Sammelan along with other senior Congress leaders. (Source: ANI_news/Twitter)

Congress’s daylong convention on the challenges post-demonetisation, called ‘Jan Vedna Sammelan’,  began Wednesday. Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi is presiding over the convention while party president Sonia Gandhi stayed away. In the past, Rahul had presided over the party’s foundation day function in December and also chaired a meeting of the party’s Working Committee in the absence of Sonia.

“Rahul Gandhi has led the agitation against demonetisation and therefore he’ll preside over the Jan Vedna Sammelan. The convention will highlight the pains and sufferings of the people due to the note ban policy of the Modi government. The party will also highlight the anti-people policies of the government,” Congress spokesperson Shaktisinh Gohil told the media.

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh is also present at the event along with senior Congress leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma and Mallikarjun Kharge. The convention is scheduled to continue till 4 pm at New Delhi’s Talkatora Stadium.

The event is likely to pave the way for Rahul to take over as the President of the party at the earliest, according to party sources.

Rahul Gandhi speaks on government initiatives like Skill India, Make in India, Swacch Bharat and others. “2.5 saal pehle Modi ji aaye kaha Hindustan ko saaf kardunga, sabko jhaadu pakdaya. Fashion tha, 3-4 din chala phir bhool gaye (The Modi goverment had said they’ll clean India. It continued for some time, then they forgot about it), says Rahul Gandhi.

People of India are wondering when are the “acche din” going to come. Let me tell the people of India that acche din will come only when Congress comes to power in 2019, says Rahul Gandhi.

BJP, the RSS and PM Modi have weakened every single institution — RBI, judiciary and the Election Commission. Demonetisation was PM Modi’s personal decision: Rahul Gandhi.

“The BJP and our Prime Minister are in the habit of asking what the Congress did in the last 70 years but people of the country know that,” says Rahul Gandhi. “People of the country understand the blood and tears that our leaders have given for this country.”

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi begins speaking at the Jan Vedna Sammelan.

