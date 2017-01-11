Congress convention LIVE: PM Modi has weakened all institutions, says Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi was present at the Jan Vedna Sammelan along with other senior Congress leaders. (Source: ANI_news/Twitter) Rahul Gandhi was present at the Jan Vedna Sammelan along with other senior Congress leaders. (Source: ANI_news/Twitter)

Congress’s daylong convention on the challenges post-demonetisation, called ‘Jan Vedna Sammelan’, began Wednesday. Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi is presiding over the convention while party president Sonia Gandhi stayed away. In the past, Rahul had presided over the party’s foundation day function in December and also chaired a meeting of the party’s Working Committee in the absence of Sonia.

“Rahul Gandhi has led the agitation against demonetisation and therefore he’ll preside over the Jan Vedna Sammelan. The convention will highlight the pains and sufferings of the people due to the note ban policy of the Modi government. The party will also highlight the anti-people policies of the government,” Congress spokesperson Shaktisinh Gohil told the media.

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh is also present at the event along with senior Congress leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma and Mallikarjun Kharge. The convention is scheduled to continue till 4 pm at New Delhi’s Talkatora Stadium.

The event is likely to pave the way for Rahul to take over as the President of the party at the earliest, according to party sources.

