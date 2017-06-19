Deployment of medical team at marriage of Chhattisgarh minister’s son: Congress says VIP culture will never end

Congress in a statement said that it is the violation of the code of conduct for government employees and a disciplinary action should be taken against the CMHO for issuing such an order. (Source: ANI photo) Congress in a statement said that it is the violation of the code of conduct for government employees and a disciplinary action should be taken against the CMHO for issuing such an order. (Source: ANI photo)

The Congress on Monday condemned the alleged deployment of a government medical team at the venue of the marriage of Chhattisgarh Home Minister Ramsewak Paikra’s son Lavkesh Paikra in Raipur. It said the VIP culture will never come to an end, news agency ANI reported. “This is very unfortunate because they deployed doctors for their personal comfort by neglecting the common people. The VIP culture will never come to end and is still continuing,” said Congress leader P L Punia.

The incident comes close on the heels of a similar incident in which BJP health minister Tej Pratap Yadav had a team of three doctors stationed at his residence to attend to his father and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. The report had triggered criticism from opposition leaders.

Congress leader Meem Afzal related both the incidents. “When Lalu Yadav was not well and doctors were appointed, then the same BJP party opposed that. Now, the party is doing the same thing and that’s for some not so important reason. This shows the dual face of the Bharatiya Janata Party government,” ANI quoted him as saying.

The copy of the order clearing the deployment of government medical team for Paikra was purportedly issued by the Office of the Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO), Raipur district, on June 15, and its image has gone viral on the social media.

Congress’ state unit president Bhupesh Baghel has tweeted the image of the order copy saying: “How can government doctors and medical staff be deployed during the marriage of the home minister’s son? It’s wrong and unethical.”

Congress, in a statement, said it is the violation of the code of conduct for government employees and disciplinary action should be taken against the CMHO for issuing such an order.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd