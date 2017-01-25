Congress completely responsible for Manipur economic blockade: Prakash Javadekar

Congress is practising “divisive” politics and is responsible for the economic blockade in Manipur, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday alleged and said people of the state have seen through its game plan and will elect a BJP government. (Representational Image) Congress is practising “divisive” politics and is responsible for the economic blockade in Manipur, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday alleged and said people of the state have seen through its game plan and will elect a BJP government. (Representational Image)

Congress is practising “divisive” politics and is responsible for the economic blockade in Manipur, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday alleged and said people of the state have seen through its game plan and will elect a BJP government. “People of Manipur are suffering due to the economic blockade on highways. The movement of goods and services has crippled and prices have skyrocketed. Congress and Chief Minister Ibobi Singh are completely responsible for this,” he told reporters.

Javadekar, who is the BJP in-charge for Manipur, said Congress’s game plan for small political gains is to “divide” people of Manipur and rule the state for the fourth time. But this will not be possible because people have seen through Congress’s game, he said.

“On the eve of the election, they divide people… They do not rule the state, they loot it. Therefore, we are very confident that this time, people will throw the Ibobi Singh dispensation out and elect a BJP government,” he said.