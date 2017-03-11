Congress chief in Kerala quits, cites health reasons

V M Sudheeran V M Sudheeran

Kerala’s Congress chief V M Sudheeran resigned on Friday citing health reasons. Sudheeran, whom Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi had handpicked to lead the party in the state, said internal problems in the state unit had nothing to do with his decision. He said he would send his resignation letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi for the party to make alternative arrangements.

Sudheeran had suffered a rib injury after a fall last week in Kozhikode. “Doctors said a complete recovery may take a few months. In the present political scenario, as the party president, I cannot keep away from duties, not even for a day,” Sudheeran said. “It is the time to fight against the anti-people policies of the state as well as the central government. It is the time to lead people’s agitations.’’

He said his health does not allow him to lead agitations. “Besides, my conscience does not allow me to take a break from the duties of the party president.’’

Congress leaders were taken aback by the decision of Sudheeran, who assumed office in early 2014 ahead of the Lok Sabha election. They insisted Sudheeran had no political reasons to resign.

A section of Congress leaders said the party leadership had assured former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy that Sudheeran would be removed after the just-concluded Assembly elections in five states.

Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala’s factions have lobbied with the leadership to get Sudheeran removed. But they failed, thanks to Rahul’s support to Sudheeran. The factions had made the going tough for Sudheeran, who was appointed the state president disregarding Chandy and Chennithala’s opposition.

State party Vice-President V D Satheeshan and former Kerala Congress Chief K Muraleedharan are seen as Sudheeran’s possible successors. But Chandy may eventually get the job. Chandy has been sulking since the Assembly elections.