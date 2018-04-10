Congress central leadership will decide on alliance in Punjab for 2019 Lok Sabha polls: Amarinder Singh

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh also congratulated Heena Sidhu for winning India’s third gold medal in shooting at the 21st Commonwealth Games and said that the state government would provide all help to her in furtherance of her sports career. Punjab CM Amarinder Singh also congratulated Heena Sidhu for winning India’s third gold medal in shooting at the 21st Commonwealth Games and said that the state government would provide all help to her in furtherance of her sports career.

The Congress high command will take a decision at an appropriate time regarding forming an alliance with another party in Punjab for the 2019 general elections, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said on Tuesday.

He congratulated Heena Sidhu for winning India’s third gold medal in shooting at the 21st Commonwealth Games and said that the state government would provide all help to her in furtherance of her sports career. Singh, who also holds the sports portfolio, hinted at the appointment of a new sports minister after the state cabinet’s expansion, which is expected to take place soon.

A new sports policy would also be finalised thereafter, the chief minister said while interacting with reporters at the sidelines of an entrepreneurship and innovation convention here. About the possibility of a pre-poll alliance in Punjab, he said any decision in this regard would be taken by the Congress’ central leadership.

To a question on the alleged illegal mining taking place in Patiala, the chief minister promised a thorough investigation and action and said that he would not allow illegal mining to continue in the state. Singh said that he has already directed to the police and the administrative departments concerned to crack down on all such activities taking place in any part of the state.

The chief minister, who reviewed the progress of various ongoing projects in Patiala city during a meeting with the councillors, flayed the previous SAD-BJP government for “deliberately neglecting the development of Patiala for political reasons.”

To ensure potable water to people, Singh announced a grant of Rs 1 crore for installation of tube wells in Patiala city, which is in addition to the Rs 32 crore already sanctioned to the Municipal Corporation of Patiala for various development works. An official spokesperson later said the chief minister had earlier announced Rs 100 crore for various development projects in Patiala city.

