‘Congress can’t call itself a national party anymore’ : Yogi Adityanath

Speaking in context of the results of the Assembly polls held in February this year, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the Congress has no right to call itself a national party anymore. The chief minister was addressing a Jan Swabhiman Rally organised by the Apna Dal (S) in Varanasi to mark the birth anniversary of Apna Dal founder Sonelal Patel. Apna Dal (S) is an ally of the BJP. Sonelal’s daughter and Union MoS for Health and Family welfare Anupriya Patel is convener of the party.

In his address, Adityanath said the Congress now has only two MPs in the state and if “Baba Vishwanath gave blessings” (to BJP), the two will also lose in the next elections. Congress president Sonia Gandhi and vice-president Rahul Gandhi are the only two Lok Sabha members from their party in Uttar Pradesh. The CM said Apna Dal too has two MPs in the state, and that the Assembly elections had proved Congress has no right to claim it is a national party anymore since it has been left with only seven MLAs in the state Assembly while Apna Dal (S) has nine.

Recalling the movement of social justice launched by Sonelal, Adityanath claimed his government has ensured equal distribution of power in all districts across the state without any discrimination. He further said that problems in society could not be resolved by casteism and nepotism, adding that his government will work for growth of every section of society. On the 100 days’ progress report he recently released, he said the duration was not a long one but his government prepared the report to show its accountability towards decisions taken. He added that his government will work in coordination with the Centre and its allies.

Fix accountability: Yogi to police Later, the CM held a meeting with administration and police officials of Varanasi district. He appeared upset over the law and order situation, especially on the recent alleged rape of a French woman and enquired about the case with officials. He said that the state government has given a “free hand” to the police to control crime, but the police were not appearing effective on ground. He instructed them to fix accountability of SOs and circle officers along with beat constables in incidents of loot, murder and rape. As part of a review of development projects, Adityanath was informed that around 60,000 applications have been received for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban).

He asked the administration to complete the process of verifying applications soon so the scheme could be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his next visit to Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency. The CM also visited Kakrahiya village of Kashi Vidyapeeth Vikas Khand in Varanasi, which has been adopted by Modi under the Saansad Adarsh Gran Yojana. There, he distributed solar charkhas to five women and school uniforms to five students symbolically. He said that the villagers should be thankful to the prime minister for adopting their village. In the past two years, Modi has adopted Jayapur and Nagepur villages in Varanasi under the same scheme.

