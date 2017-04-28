Congress calls for strategy to take on BJP in Arunachal Pradesh

Former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Ministers P K Thungon and Nabam Tuki have called upon the North East Congress Coordination Committee (NECCC) to come up with a strategy to take on the BJP which has allegedly failed to deliver its promises. Thungon and Tuki said this while addressing the first-ever meeting of NECCC in New Delhi yesterday, a party release said on Friday.

Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Takam Sanjoy said that the state governments in the North East feared that they would not get funds while BJP was in power at the Centre.

“The shifting of loyalty of Congress MLAs to BJP in Arunachal Pradesh in the name of getting development package from the Centre is just an excuse. The fact is that the present state government is unable to bring any development packages and schemes till date from the Centre,” he said.

