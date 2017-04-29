Congress calls for another review, this time with losing candidates

DAYS AFTER Congress held a post-poll review with party office-bearers, AICC general secretary in charge of UP, Ghulam Nabi Azad, has called all candidates, who have lost the UP polls for a review in New Delhi on April 29. Congress had contested the Assembly polls in alliance with the SP. Out of the 403 seats, it had officially fielded candidates on 108 seats and could win only seven. “The agenda has not been made clear to us but as far as we understand, the meeting is yet another post-poll review. State party president Raj Babbar had held the review with us earlier but it was very brief and many leaders wanted to convey their opinion and thoughts,” said a party leader.

Earlier, Babbar held a similar review with losing candidates in Lucknow. Following this, both Babbar and along had held reviews with district and city office-bearers in Lucknow and Delhi. In both meetings, leaders had blamed alliance with SP for the loss. Sources said before moving ahead, the party wants to further take opinion of leaders on the issue.

