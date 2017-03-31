Congress calls BJP-led govts in Goa, Manipur ‘manipulated majorities’

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. (File Photo) Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. (File Photo)

Opposition and ruling MPs sparred in Rajya Sabha Thursday over the way the BJP has formed governments in Manipur and Goa. The Congress alleged it was a “manipulated majority” in both states, a charge the BJP described as “insulting the mandate”. Deputy chairman P J Kurien, who was repeatedly asked by Opposition members how long the substantive motion given by the Congress would be kept pending, told Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi to convey to Leader of the House Arun Jaitley the sense of the House that a substantive motion should be taken up for discussion as early as possible.

Raising the issue, Digvijaya Singh of the Congress said he had given the motion two weeks ago and the session is now nearing an end. “There are guidelines which have been violated. The Constitution has been violated.” Leader of the Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad said, “Two governments are functioning without having the majority. That majority which they have in the two governments is a manipulated majority. They do not have the majority. The Goa chief minister and the Manipur chief minister are not duly elected by the people. It has all been managed. This has to be discussed in the House.”

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that BJP governments have “full democratic majority” while Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said Congress leaders did not stake claim to form the governments and are now talking of a “manipulative majority”.

“You are insulting the mandate of the people. When did you go to make a claim? Where were you there in Goa?” he asked Digvijaya Singh, drawing angry reactions from him as well as Congress member Rajiv Shukla, who reminded Naqvi that the BJP did not stake claim to form governments in Uttar Pradesh and Utrakhand for eight days.

Azad said when the Congress wanted to discuss the issue earlier, it was told by the government as well as the deputy chairman of the House that the conduct of governors cannot be discussed in the House, and a hence a proper substantive motion was given. “We cannot delay this,” he said.

Tapan Kumar Sen (CPM) said a motion was given and “it cannot be delayed inordinately only because the government is not responding and not giving the time”. “Will you leave it to their whims and fancies that when they agree, it will be held?” he said. Javadekar responded, “These are aspersions on the chair… The chairman has to take a decision.”

