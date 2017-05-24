Congress calls Amit Shah’s visit to Telangana a “flop show”

BJP President Amit Shah Shah is on a three-day visit to Telangana. BJP President Amit Shah Shah is on a three-day visit to Telangana.

Alleging that the BJP government at the Centre has not delivered on the promises it made to Telangana, state unit Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy today said the ongoing visit of BJP chief Amit Shah is a “flop show”.

The Congress leader said Shah, who is on three-day visit to the state, has failed to get any response from common people.

“Not a single promise made in the AP Re-organisation Act has been fulfilled by the BJP government at the Centre.

The Railway Coach Factory in Qazipet, steel factory at Bayyaram of Khammam, Tribal University, Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR) and other major schemes remained unfulfilled,” Reddy said while addressing a party meeting at the district headquarters town of Suryapet.

“The Centre could not even bifurcate the High Court during the last three years,” he said.

Shah has failed to draw any response from common people and he remained confined to a few programmes “orchestrated” by the local BJP leaders, Reddy said.

Today is the last day of Shah’s visit. He has visited a few villages and interacted with a cross section of people in Nalgonda district.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now