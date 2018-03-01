By-elections win: Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh wins show change has started knocking on our doors, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress workers celebrate the party’s victory in Kolaras and Mungaoli state assembly bypolls in Bhopal on Wednesday. (PTI Photo) Congress workers celebrate the party’s victory in Kolaras and Mungaoli state assembly bypolls in Bhopal on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

A day after Congress retained the Mungaoli and Kolaras assembly constituencies in the Madhya Pradesh byelections, party president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday congratulated the voters as well as the party workers. Targeting the ruling BJP party, the leader tweeted it was “the defeat of arrogance and bad governance and a victory of hope”. Referring to the upcoming Assembly polls in the state later this year, Gandhi in his tweet also said: “First Rajasthan and now Madhya Pradesh is a proof that change has started to knock on our doors.”

In the byelection results, BJP could find solace only in the fact that it could reduce the Congress candidates’ margins of victory in both constituencies, which are part of Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia’s Lok Sabha constituency, Guna. Commenting on the loss, BJP chief Nandkumar Chouhan on Wednesday said the party has increased its vote share in traditional Congress bastions.

?????????? ?? ?????? ????, ???????? ? ???????? ???????????? ?? ?????? – ???????? ?? ?????? ??? ?? ????? ?? ?????? ??? ?????? ?? ??? ? ?????? ?? ??? ??? ???? ???????? ?? ?? ?????????? ?? ????? ???? ?? ????? ?? ??? ????? ?? ??? ??? — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) March 1, 2018

At Mungaoli, in Ashoknagar district of MP, Congress candidate Brijendra Singh got 70,808 votes, defeating BJP’s Baisahab Yadav by 2,123 votes. The Congress won Kolaras, in Shivpuri district, by 8,083 votes – down from 24,953 in 2013.

