Congress broke all norms pertaining to respect and regard for judiciary, says Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said Court verdicts have never been criticised before. (Express Photo/File) Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said Court verdicts have never been criticised before. (Express Photo/File)

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi today lashed out at the opposition for criticising the Mecca Masjid blast case verdict, and said, “the Congress has broken all the norms pertaining to respect and regard for the judiciary”.

Talking to PTI here, the Minority Affairs Minister said, “Court verdicts have never been criticised before, but a new trend has been initiated by the Congress which is not acceptable.”

A special court yesterday acquitted right-wing activist Swami Aseemanand and four others in the 2007 Hyderabad Mecca Masjid blast, which left nine people killed.

“During the Congress rule, terrorists and anti-national elements were tried and sentenced or acquitted but the court verdicts were never criticised. Now, when people belonging to the majority community have been acquitted, the Congress, to gain political mileage, dared to criticise the judiciary,” he said, adding that Muslim appeasement had been the most favoured agenda of the Congress.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken the initiative to free the country’s politics from the quagmire of opportunism, nepotism and loot. He also took a swipe at Congress president Rahul Gandhi and said that decades of Congress rule had revealed that “it was solely dominated by a family”.

“Modi has launched a political agenda to drag out the politics from the morass of opportunism, nepotism, and looting government exchequer to nurse personal and own political interests,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App