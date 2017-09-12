Congress blames BJP over probe, MoS Kushwaha suggests CBI take over

Gurugram: Varun Thakur, father of the student who was allegedly murdered at Ryan International School in Gurugram on Friday. PTI Photo Gurugram: Varun Thakur, father of the student who was allegedly murdered at Ryan International School in Gurugram on Friday. PTI Photo

DAYS AFTER a Class II student was found murdered inside Ryan International School in Bhondsi, the Congress on Monday alleged that the BJP government in Haryana is not taking action against the school management because it is owned by an office-bearer of the BJP’s women’s wing. The party said the school has “flagrantly” flouted the guidelines issued by the Gurgaon Police in 2014 and demanded that a criminal case be lodged against the school management.

“The Manohar Lal Khattar government in Haryana will not take any action against the school management,” said Congress communication department head Randeep Surjewala, and demanded that the case be handed over to the CBI immediately.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Human Resource and Development Upendra Kushwaha has asked the Haryana government to “think about transferring the murder case of the Ryan International school to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)”, as being demanded by the parents.

He also requested parents to “keep some patience”, and assured that the government and the CBSE, within their jurisdiction, will do everything to punish the offenders.

