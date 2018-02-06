Congress, BJP spar in Assembly over law and order in Karnataka

The Congress and the Opposition BJP engaged in war of words in the Karnataka Assembly on Tuesday over law and order and killings of “Hindu” activists in the state. The Congress and the Opposition BJP engaged in war of words in the Karnataka Assembly on Tuesday over law and order and killings of “Hindu” activists in the state.

The Congress and the Opposition BJP engaged in war of words in the Karnataka Assembly on Tuesday over law and order and killings of “Hindu” activists in the state. As the BJP accused the state government of indulging in “appeasement politics” and not taking strict action against those involved in killing BJP and Sangh Parivar activists, the ruling Congress MLAs alleged that for the sake of politics, the opposition was claiming all those killed were its members.

The allegation by Leader of Opposition Jagadish Shettar against the government was countered by state Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy and Bengaluru Development Minister K J George resulting in heated exchanges between treasury and opposition benches. When the House met, Shettar demanded that the Chair allow discussion on law-and-order issue by accepting his adjournment notice. He said there was complete law and order breakdown in the state and incidents of killing were repeatedly taking place, turning Karnataka into a “crime state”.

“Is the government alive or dead? What is home department doing?” Shettar asked and said the Chief Minister boasts that the state is number one, but the fact is it was number one in incidents of rape and killing.

Intervening, Speaker K B Koliwad said he would allow the issue to be discussed only after the question Hour. Continuing after the question hour, Shettar claimed there was an “atmosphere of fear” and “feeling of insecurity” as killings have become common.

Pointing out that three Home Ministers have changed since the Siddaramaiah government came to power, he held adviser to the home minister, retired IPS officer M Kempaiah responsible for the failure of the department.

Alleging that some police officers had become “agents” of the government resulting in law and order breakdown in the state, Shettar claimed Bengaluru, once known as the garden city, later came to be known as garbage city and has now become “murder and crime city.”

Taking exception to this comment, Industries Minister R V Deshpande said terming the state capital as “crime city” was not correct, as it would have a bearing on investment prospects, in which it which has so far maintained number one position.

Shettar countered it saying number one position was only on advertisement boards and hoardings. As Reddy tried to counter BJP’s attack on the government by stating that a large number of people had died in Gujarat under Narendra Modi during post-Godhra riots, war of words erupted between both sides. Aravind Limbavali of BJP and Water Resources Minister M B Patil were locked in a heated exchange.

Shettar claimed that 26 BJP, RSS, Hindu activists had been killed, in which Popular Front of India was involved. He alleged that the Congress government, with the intention of appeasing a certain community, was not taking any action.

As Reddy tried to counter this saying all those killed were not from the BJP or Sangh Parivar, BJP leader R Ashoka asked, “Who are you to certify our party members?” Shettar alleged that the Congress government lacks “guts” to recommend to the Centre to ban PFI and its associate organisations and accused it of indulging in “communal, vote bank and hate politics.” This again led to heated exchanges between both sides, and as the chaos continued, the Speaker adjourned the House for lunch.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App