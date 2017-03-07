Congress, BJP, SP, NCP have joined hands to destroy AAP: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP-ruled states to compare their work to that of the Delhi government as he alleged that political parties including Congress, BJP, SP and NCP have come together to “destroy” the AAP.

This is the first time that Kejriwal has attacked political parties other than the BJP and the Congress as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) seeks to expand to other states.

Participating in a discussion on the motion of thanks to the LG’s address in Delhi Assembly, Kejriwal also attacked BJP-led civic bodies and challenged them to list even a single work they have done in the last 10 years.

The motion of thanks, moved by Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra yesterday, was passed with voice votes.

“We are new to politics, but with our two-year experience we can say that they all (political parties) are hand in glove…the SP, BSP, Sharad Pawar (who heads NCP), Congress and the BJP were like a family.

“They are pained to see how we (AAP) have come to power. They want to destroy us. In the last three years, not a single village head of the Congress has been arrested in a corruption, even though our 20 MLAs have been arrested so far,” Kejriwal said.

He asked how much development works have been done by BJP-ruled states Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, and dared their chief ministers to compare their performance to that of the AAP government.

Kejriwal said that any government can praise its own work and Lt Governor Anil Baijal also praised the Delhi government’s work during his speech.

“The real praise is when a person walking on the streets praises you. Power and water bills in Delhi have significantly come down. Free medicines, mohalla clinics are in Delhi. Real certificate is when common man praises.

“The BJP has been in power in Madhya Pradesh for 10-12 years. I challenge its CM to list at least five works he has done in his state. I also challenge Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan governments to show five works. I don’t blame you (BJP CMs), even (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi ji doesn’t know what he has done,” he said.

He alleged that the Prime Minister has “unleashed” the Income Tax Department on the AAP and the department is “harassing” donors of his party.

“I have never seen such politicisation of the Income Tax Department. It has been threatening donors not to donate money for the AAP,” he said.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta attacked the AAP government and dubbed as “hollow” the achievements listed in the Lieutenant Governor’s address.

“I have read the LG’s speech several times. Can the two crore people of Delhi believe this government is doing something concrete for them? But with great sadness I can say that people are disappointed. There was no agenda in the LG’s address. The government has strayed from its path,” he said.

Replying to Gupta’s charges, Kejriwal said he was “happy” that the opposition leader was not able to level any corruption charge against AAP ministers.

“I am happy that the leader of opposition has spent so much time studying it (the LG’s speech). And all he could find wrong with it was that we could not fulfil all our promises made in our manifesto two years ago,” he said.

“…BJP president Amit Shah said his party’s manifesto was ‘jumla’ (election rhetoric). We take it (our manifesto) seriously and promise to fulfil all our promises by the end of five years,” he said.

“Minimum wages should have been approved by August but the Prime Minister called former LG Najeeb Jung and said ‘don’t let anything happen’ in Delhi,” he alleged.

The Centre has not allowed the AAP government to function smoothly, he alleged.