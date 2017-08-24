Congress, BJP make allegations against each other during Goa bypoll

Parrikar, Congress’ Chodankar and Goa Suraksha Manch’s Anand Shirodkar are contesting from Panaji, while BJP leader Vishwajit Rane is pitted against Congress’ Roy Naik in Valpoi. (Representational image) Parrikar, Congress’ Chodankar and Goa Suraksha Manch’s Anand Shirodkar are contesting from Panaji, while BJP leader Vishwajit Rane is pitted against Congress’ Roy Naik in Valpoi. (Representational image)

Even as the polling for by-elections in Panaji and Valpoi Assembly constituencies in Goa was by and large peaceful today, two incidents of heated arguments between BJP and Congress workers were reported. Congress workers including the party’s state women wing chief Pratima Coutinho had an argument with BJP leader Siddharth Kuncolienkar at a polling booth in Panaji.

Coutinho alleged that Kuncolienkar snatched electoral roll from a table outside the booth where she and others were sitting. A complaint against Kuncolienkar and BJP corporator Sheetal Naik was lodged at Panaji police station by Rohit Bras D’Sa, the election agent of Congress candidate Girish Chodankar. Kuncolienkar denied the allegation.

Naik filed a counter-complaint against Congress leaders including Coutinho, Urfan Mulla, Sunita Verenkar and others, accusing them of intimidating opposition workers and ‘trying to disrupt the election process’ in her ward. Workers of two parties also had a heated exchange at Usgao in Valpoi over some trivial issue. No police complaint has been lodged in the matter.

